WINTHROP – A virtual Vintage Wheels Show is planned this year in lieu of the traditional in-person show the weekend after Labor Day.
The in-person show was canceled because of COVID-19.
People can register online at winthropwashington.com and searching for “vintage wheels.” The “register here” button links to the registration site. Those registering are asked to send a photo of their vehicle.
Car photos will be added to the show’s Facebook gallery for voting.
The first 50 participants will receive a magnetic dash plaque featuring last year’s winner.
About 10 participants will be mailed trophies sponsored by local businesses.
