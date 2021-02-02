OMAK - Being a musician — or vocalist — isn’t easy.
To become a true performer, musicians say it takes devotion and dedication to perfect the craft. Dedication to practice, accepting criticism and pushing boundaries to reach achievements.
Nothing could be truer than when it comes to members of Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, the doors to the Omak Performing Arts Center were forced closed, canceling the groups’ “Broadway and More” concert and annual spring musical, “Mamma Mia!”
After much planning, the group of volunteers and musicians decided the show must go on, one way or another.
“For our virtual concerts, we wanted our Okanogan community to be able to continue to be able to appreciate fine music, to perform it and to learn,” said Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus Vice President Karen Schimpf. “We did some research last summer and found that only 10 percent of Washington’s orchestras and choruses were going to do anything.
“We decided that we must … and our two directors for the orchestra and chorus inspired us,” she said. “They are both music educators and were concerned about the continued presence of music in our communities.”
“Each concert has the theme ‘Music is Vital’,” Orchestra Director Matt Brown said of the 2020-2021 virtual concert season. “We as an organization truly believe this statement for many reasons.
“It is vital to us as performers as a way to express ourselves; it is vital to our audience to show that we can still make special performances during these trying times; it is vital to our local schools that we show a new and valuable way of creating music, and it is vital to our community at large as a source of pride,” he said. “Music provides comfort to many, and we want to show it can still survive and thrive, even in a remote setting.”
Choral Director Derek Pulsifer echoed that.
“Even amid the uncertainty we’re experiencing and the challenges we have creating music, it’s great that we’re able to provide this comfort to our members and audience,” he said.
“We have found out that through virtual concerts we are reaching more folks than usually can attend our in-person concerts. Even people from outside this county, state and country,” Schimpf said. “We now know that we should continue with some virtual features as outreach after the virus is contained, if and when possible. There really is nothing that can compare to a live performance and in-person rehearsals.”
Preparing for a virtual concert
Since last fall, the group of musicians and volunteers has been hosing virtual concerts via YouTube.
“To prepare a virtual performance, a lot is put on the shoulders of the performers, with the directors taking the roles of facilitator and sound engineer,” Pulsifer said. “Before we practice, I’ll take the songs we’re going to work on and input them into Finale (a music writing program), so I can create sound files for each part.”
From there, the vocalists can hear and practice their parts accompanied by a digital piano track.
“During our Zoom ‘rehearsals,’ the biggest challenge is I never get to hear them actually sing,” Pulsifer said. “With Zoom, only one computer can be making sound at a time, otherwise nothing syncs up because everyone’s Internet is slightly different and you hear all the lag.”
Zoom is a video conferencing software.
“So, I usually discuss things I’d like them to focus on and play a recording while they sing along with the recording,” he said. “I either use my created practice tracks or a recording of a choir singing the song. Honestly, the part I enjoy the most is just seeing and interacting with the other musicians.”
When it comes to preparing the final video, each perform wears a pair of headphones and sings to the practice track, while they are being videotaped.
“After they send me the video, I compile them all, mix the sound, and create the visual of a choir on screen,” Pulsifer said.
“The biggest challenge the first time around was just navigating the technology,” he said. “I am eternally thankful that Matt Brown did a few of these with his school ensembles last spring, so he had some understanding of how to pull it off.
“But there was a lot of learning on the job for me, and a lot of questions and uncertainty from the singers,” he said. “You can definitely hear the growth between the fall and winter concerts with the technology and the sound mixing.”
It’s a similar process for the orchestra.
“We try to choose music that is fun to play and appropriate for performing in a virtual setting,” Brown said. “Music that has a lot of tempo changes is tougher to put together as each individual musician records themselves for the final performance. Having a steady tempo throughout allows for easier synchronization of all parts.”
Brown said the group has continued with its weekly rehearsal schedule – transitioning to Zoom, of course.
“During these rehearsals, I will play melodies from the songs on the piano and have the group play along,” he said. “We also go into breakout rooms to allow various sections to work with one another.”
He agreed Zoom has limitations.
“To deal with this, we choose one leader to play, and then mute ourselves as they play,” he said. “Everyone plays along, but the only person we hear is the leader. This has definitely increased the challenge of having a rehearsal, but I have seen it increase individual musicianship.”
The week prior to the concert, the musicians submit their videoed recordings, and Brown prepares to synchronize each part.
“This is probably the most work-intensive part for the directors, sometimes requiring some late nights before the concert release,” Brown said. “The act of synchronizing and balancing the musicians’ sounds takes hours to get to a final and beautiful sounding product.
“However, when finished, it is well worth the effort, as these concerts show the tenacity, resolve and dedication of our amazing local musicians.”
Brown extended his gratitude to the professionalism of the musicians.
“I have been so impressed with the level of musicianship, showmanship and joy that I have seen in our members,” Brown said. “They have shown the true power of music and what it takes to persevere.
“It has been a true honor to be a part of OVOC, especially during this time,” he said. “It will be something that we (and I) can look back on as a true shining moment, when there was so much troubling news within the world.”
Marketing for the groups’ concerts also has involved a learning curve.
“Although it has certainly been an adjustment to learn how to continue orchestra and chorus without being in the same location, it has also provided us with an opportunity to see where we can improve our social media and general online presence,” said OVOC marketing committee chairwoman Meaghan McElderry. “When we are allowed to resume in-person rehearsals and concerts, the improvements we are making through this experience will only enhance how the community can enjoy and participate in OVOC, which is very exciting.”
Spring musical
As for the annual spring musical, the production of Mamma Mia remains postponed for as long as the Omak Performing Arts Center is closed.
“It is difficult to know when it will open, but the virus has control right now,” Schimpf said. “We have to know soon, maybe the end of February or early March, in order to start to prepare to recast, start to rehearse and to build the set, make costumes and collect props.”
If the group cannot produce the show this May, it likely will be postponed until 2022, she said.
“This is very difficult for us but is not any more difficult than for other arts organizations at this time,” Schimpf said.
This year, because the entire concert season is offered free online, organizers are finding creative ways for the group to remain viable financially.
“For ticket sales, we decided before the season started that we could not charge for our concerts and our season brochure ended up to not sell season tickets, but did announce what we intended to do for the season, along with our website, social media, papers and newsletters,” Schimpf said. “OVOC is very thankful to its very loyal donors for their continued support. Currently we rely on grant funding, loyal donors and whatever we can put together as a fundraiser to a weary donating public.”
The group recently completed the Give NCW fundraiser for a building in Okanogan.
“We were very fortunate to have been generously given this building by Joan Michelsen at a time when we were losing the building we built our sets in and stored building materials,” Schimpf said. “On top of that, we were informed that the building we now own was going to be sold.
“This was turned around with the assistance of a friend of OVOC’s, and we now own it,” she said. “It is potentially our biggest expense, but we are thankful to have the security of knowing that we now have a place to store, create and meet.”
She extended thanks to Coleman Oil for giving the group a space for years to build and store sets and materials.
“Susan Graves has been making, renting and selling costumes out of our building for five years now,” she said. “Now we own the whole building. Much work has to be done on it and with it.”
The groups’ next concert will be Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert can be viewed at ovocmusic.org
