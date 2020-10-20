WENATCHEE – Virtual financial aid nights for Wenatchee Valley College students and the public will be Oct. 21 and Nov. 18
The free, virtual FAFSA/WASFA workshops will be from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, via Zoom. Students and parents can meet one on one with WVC experts. Participants do not need a Zoom account to use the videoconferencing software.
The Zoom link is wvc.zoom.us/j/82698044294 and the meeting ID is: 826 9804 4294.
Students will get help filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Washington Application for State Financial Aid. Assistance will be available in English and Spanish.
To receive help with their applications students must come prepared with their 2019 tax forms, parents’ 2019 tax forms (if filing as a dependent), W-2 tax statement(s), parents’ W-2 tax statements (if filing as a dependent), and both their federal student aid ID and their parents’ FSA ID.
Students and parents are encouraged to create a federal student aid account before the event, said college officials. A video with instructions for creating an FSA account is at https://youtu.be/K7ihhGk8mCY.
The event is hosted by the WVC department of campus life, equity and inclusion, and the college assistance migrant program.
