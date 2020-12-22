TWISP – A virtual watercolor class is planned Dec. 29 through Methow Arts.
Registration is underway for the 6 p.m. Zoom class, which will be taught by artist Bethany Wray. Students will learn basic watercolor technique.
Students of all skill levels are welcome, say organizers.
Registration is through info@methowartsalliance.org. A fee will be charged.
