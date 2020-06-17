WENATCHEE – Several students from Okanogan County and northern Douglas County have received scholarships from the Washington Apple Education Foundation.
The foundation awarded more than $1 million to students raised in tree fruit industry families on behalf of industry employers, families and supporters.
This year, 310 students share in the awards, with 218 of them being renewing WAEF students. Of the remaining 92 recipients, 66 are 2020 high school seniors.
Students receiving awards are from Adams, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, Walla Walla and Yakima counties in Washington and Oregon’s Hood River County.
WAEF scholarships are awarded to students whose families have ties to the tree fruit industry. In most instances, the parents of recipients are employed in orchards and warehouses. This year, nearly 80 percent of scholarship recipients are first-generation college students.
Scholarship recipients are:
Federico Colin Jr., Bridgeport; Dennis and Lynette Bigness scholarship; senior at Bridgeport High School and the son of Imelda Lugo.
Melissa Garcia Medel, Bridgeport; AgroFresh and Jerry Nolen memorial scholarships; graduate of Bridgeport High School and daughter of Felix Garcia and Maria Isabel Medel.
Alondra Jimenez Zavala, Bridgeport; John Daniel Gebbers memorial scholarship; graduate of Bridgeport High School and daughter of Juan Jimenez and Francisca Jimenez.
Beatriz Medel Martinez, Bridgeport; Nordic scholarship; graduate of Bridgeport High School and daughter of Juan Medel Gonzalez and Beatriz Martinez Marquez.
Tessa Orozco, Bridgeport; Nordic scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Gaspar Orozco and Laura Orozco.
Lizeth Perez, Bridgeport; Gerald Doyle and Moss Adams scholarships; graduate of Bridgeport High School and daughter of Jose Perez and Elia Bucio.
Luis Trejo, Bridgeport; Northwest Farm Credit Services scholarship; graduate of Bridgeport High School. and son of Martin Trejo and Amalia Trejo.
Juan Trejo, Bridgeport; CCM scholarship; graduate of Bridgeport High School and son of Juan Trejo and Teresa Trejo.
Berenice Zarate Espinosa, Bridgeport; North Valley Mechanical and Scott Baker technical education scholarships; graduate of Bridgeport High School and daughter of Dominga Espinosa Maciel.
Naydelin Arevalo-Garcia, Brewster; Susi Harris memorial scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Faustino Arevalo Rivas and Maria Luisa Arevalo-Garcia.
Jose Carrillo, Brewster; Automated Ag and Crane and Crane scholarships; graduate of Brewster High School and son of Elpidio Carrillo and Rosa Villalpando.
Melisa Corrales, Brewster; Jonathan Crane memorial scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Rodolfo Corrales and Maria Corrales.
Sandra Esquivel-Ruiz, Brewster; Jonathan Crane memorial scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Rafael Esquivel-Ortega and Lorena Ruiz-Cuin.
Esteban Flores Garcia, Tonasket; Doug Zahn memorial scholarship; senior at Tonasket High School and son of Jose Flores and Maria Garcia.
Ashlyn Gonzalez-Soriano, Pateros; Don Morse memorial/Chelan Fruit and Wilbur Ellis Co. scholarships; graduate of Pateros High School and daughter of David Gonzalez Villaraldo and Silvia Gonzalez Soriano.
Katie Henneman, Tonasket; Tree Top Inc. scholarship; graduate of Tonasket High School and daughter of Mike Henneman and Toni Henneman.
Nicole Juarez Zelaya, Tonasket; Gerald Doyle scholarship; graduate of Tonasket High School and daughter of Andy Zelaya.
Marta Martinez, Brewster; Jonathan Crane memorial, Rubio family and Susi Harris memorial scholarships; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Gume Churape and Maria Martinez.
Anna McCullough, Tonasket; Delmar Smith memorial scholarship; graduate of Tonasket High School and daughter of Steve McCullough and Lisa McCullough.
Maria Merida, Okanogan; Tom Stokes scholarship; graduate of Tonasket High School and daughter of Aquimedes Pineda and Lucia Angeles.
Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo, Okanogan; Charity Rumbolz memorial scholarship; graduate of Okanogan High School and son of Jeoba Mota Santos and Alejandra Villaraldo Osorio.
Esmeralda Ochoa, Brewster; Crane and Crane scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Leticia Gomez.
Jennifer O’Dell, Omak; Chelan Fresh scholarship; graduate of Omak High School and daughter of Jess O’Dell and Victoria O’Dell.
Julisa Olvera, Brewster; Oneonta Trading Corp./Cooprider scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Saimont Olvera Pedraza and Marbella Pamatz Rincon.
Jennifer Perez, Brewster; Crane and Crane scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Jose Perez and Sara Perez.
Yaneli Reyes Martinez, Brewster; Crane and Crane scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Raul Reyes Oros and Araceli Martinez.
Caiden Riggan, Brewster; Scott Baker technical education Scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and son of Corey Riggan and Brenda Riggan.
Cindy Tinoco Heredia, Brewster; Danna Gebbers Guzman memorial and VIP Insurance scholarships; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Victor Tinoco and Hermila Heredia.
Luis Vazquez Curiel, Oroville; CoBank and Herold and Vicki Peebles scholarships; graduate of Oroville High School and son of Juan Vazquez and Candelaria Vazquez.
Rosa Velasco, Brewster; Jonathan Crane memorial scholarship; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Jose Velasco and Judith Velasco.
Samanta Yanez, Brewster; Bob Mast and Crane and Crane scholarships; graduate of Brewster High School and daughter of Raul Bravo and Alejandra Alvarez.
