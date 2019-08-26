WENATCHEE - The Washington Apple Education Foundation awarded a record 320 new and renewing students with scholarship support this spring.
Funding for the awards was raised through voluntary contributions from members of the tree fruit industry, its suppliers and service providers. In total, $1.1 million in educational awards are being given this year.
Students receiving WAEF scholarships share a common link of parent employment in the tree fruit industry. WAEF scholarship recipients are pursuing a wide variety of degrees and career paths, said the groups.
Awards may be used by their recipients at accredited two-year colleges, four-year public and private universities, and technical/vocational colleges.
Students, parents and donors were honored late last month at events in Wenatchee and Yakima. Scholarship celebration luncheons brought together students, parents, donors and guests with about 1,000 attending the two events.
The luncheons were presented at the convention centers in Wenatchee and Yakima by Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Local scholarship recipients are:
Brewster - Caiden Riggan, John “Daniel” Gebbers Memorial and Scott Baker Technical Education scholarship; Cindy Tinoco, Danna Gebbers Guzman Memorial and VIP Insurance scholarship; Esmeralda Ochoa, Gerald Doyle scholarship; Gloria Bravo, Crane and Crane scholarship; Jennifer Perez Perez, Crane and Crane scholarship; Jose Carrillo, Crane and Crane scholarship; Julisa Olvera, Nordic and Paul Fehrer Memorial scholarship; Lizet Cruz, Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship; Marlisa Garcia, Nordic scholarship; Marta Martinez, Gerald Doyle and Rubio Family scholarship; Naydelin Arevalo-Garcia, Chelan Fresh and Gerald Doyle scholarship; Rosa Velasco Quevedo, Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship; Samanta Yanez, Crane and Crane scholarship; Sandra Esquivel-Ruiz, Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship; Melisa Corrales, Northwest Farm Credit Services scholarship; Tessa Orozco, Nordic scholarship; Victor Chacon, Jonathan Crane Memorial scholarship; Yaneli Reyes Martinez, Crane and Crane scholarship.
Bridgeport High School - Beatriz Monserrat Medel Martinez, Nordic scholarship; Ivette Orozco, Crane and Crane scholarship; Jennifer Salazar-Rodriguez, Oneonta Trading Corp./Cooprider scholarship; Juan Trejo, CCM scholarship; Luis Trejo, Doug Zahn Memorial scholarship; Martin Trejo, Thomas Mathison scholarship; Melissa Garcia, Oneonta Trading Corp./Cooprider scholarship; Oswaldo Gonzalez, Jerry Nolen Memorial scholarship; Richard Torres, Scott Baker Technical Education scholarship; Jesse Gomez, Nordic scholarship.
Okanogan - Arnulfo Mercado, H.F. Hauff Co., Louis Van Doren Memorial and Wilbur Ellis Co. scholarship; Jose Gonzalez, Charity Rumbolz Memorial scholarship; Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo, John Douglas scholarship.
Omak - Jennifer O’Dell, Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit and Good Fruit Grower scholarship.
Oroville - Andrew Del Rosario, Washington Fruit and Produce scholarship; Luis Vazquez Curiel, Herold and Vicki Peebles and WAEF Alumni scholarship.
Pateros - Ashlyn Gonzalez-Soriano, Don Morse Memorial/Chelan Fruit scholarship; Maxwell Ewing, John Daniel Gebbers Memorial and WAEF Vocational Fund scholarship; Sarah Poole, Crane and Crane scholarship.
Tonasket - Anna McCullough, Delmar Smith Memorial scholarship; Katie Henneman, Tree Top Inc. scholarship; Maria Merida, Gerald Doyle scholarship; Nicole Juarez Zelaya, Gerald Doyle scholarship; Omar Calderon, Nordic scholarship.
Washington Virtual Academy-Omak - Damien Chinn, Washington Fruit and Produce Co. scholarship.
The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of the tree fruit industry. Its mission is to impact lives through access to educational opportunities. WAEF was formed in 1994 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary of serving as the industry’s charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.