OKANOGAN – Malina Weigel won the Okanogan High School Poetry Out Loud recitation contest Jan. 20 in a close competition.
Weigel will represent Okanogan at the eastern regional contest Feb. 3 in Spokane.
Allie Eylar was runner-up, with Daisy Berthelson third and Sydney Varshock fourth.
Masking protocol was followed, with the competitors wearing facial coverings except for their recitations and a photo, said organizer and master of ceremonies Dennis O’Connor.
Judges were Amy Cheeseman, Sandra Colbert, Jon Culp and Cari Zachow, with Kendal Ingraham as accuracy checker, Molly McNeil as prompter and Shawn Ingraham as tabulator.
Poetry Out Loud is a national contest that encourages high school students to learn about poetry by exploring language, memorizing poems and performing. The school’s English teachers held classroom contest to select school-wide competitors.
Weigel won $100 and recognition on a perpetual plaque. Eylar won $75, while Berthelson got $50.
The regional winner goes on to the state championship via live video conference on March 12 and the state champion wins an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the national competition in Washington, D.C. At the national level, $50,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.