OMAK – A community wellness survey is being conducted by the Okanogan County Community Coalition.
The annual survey is used to assess community needs, as seen through the eyes of those who live in the community. It helps guide the coalition’s youth substance prevention work, how funds are used and so on, said the coalition.
Historically, a large number of surveys were collected at the group’s annual town hall event, which coincided with a performance by the Reptile Man. This year, because of COVID-19, the gathering has been canceled.
The survey may be taken online at http://www.okcommunity.org/community-survey.
