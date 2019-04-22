WINTHROP -- The third annual Whiskers and Wishes fundraiser to benefit three animal shelter/rescue organizations will be Saturday, April 27, at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.
The event benefits Animal Foster Care Shelter, Okanogan Regional Spay and Neuter Project (OK SNIP) and Okandogs Adoption Coordinators.
The event includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a no-host bar, and live and silent auctions. Reservations may be made by calling 509-557-9960; admission will be charged.
Animal Foster Care assists abandoned, stray and relinquished cats. OK SNIP helps cats by providing spay and neuter services for abandoned, stray, unwanted and relinquished cats, while Okandogs helps similarly situated dogs.
All rely on volunteers.
