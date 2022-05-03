SPOKANE VALLEY – The widow of a Republic man injured in the Vietnam War was presented his Purple Heart and Silver Star replacement medals last week.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, presented the medals to Joann Boucher, widow of Sgt. Arthur F. Boucher.
Sgt. Boucher served in the U.S. Army for six years during the Vietnam War, said McMorris Rodgers. While under heavy hostile fire, he was wounded but refused medical evacuation, choosing instead to remain with his unit.
Without regard for his own safety, Boucher “instinctively and courageously moved several severely wounded soldiers to safety and provided lifesaving medical care,” according to McMorris Rodgers’ office.
“Sgt. Boucher’s gallant actions during his tour in Vietnam demonstrated unquestionable valor and courage,” McMorris Rodgers. “It was my honor to present his wife, Joann, with the decorations he so rightfully earned.
“While there are no words to properly express my gratitude, I know I speak for our entire community when I say that Sgt. Boucher’s devotion to duty, unit and country is unparalleled, and we are incredibly grateful for his service to our nation.”
She also presented Joann Boucher with her husband’s Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Bronze Star attachment, Combat Medical Badge 1st Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon W Device (1960), expert badge and carbine bar, sharpshooter badge and rifle bar, and marksman badge and pistol bar.
