OKANOGAN – Malina Wiegel, Okanogan, competed in the state Poetry Out Loud contest March 12.
She did not place, but did a great job, said faculty adviser Dennis O’Connor.
“The competition was very good,” he said. “I was very proud of her performance. I thought she could have been in the finals of the finals for a while there.”
More than 10,000 students participated in Poetry Out Loud in Washington this year and Wiegel was one of 10 finalists.
“Although she did not advance to the national competition, she continued a tradition of excellence at Okanogan High School,” O’Connor said. “She is the fifth state contestant in 14 years. Previous state contestants were Cole Timm, Riley Morrison-Nelson and Madeline Luther, twice. Madeline went to state twice and went on to the national contest once.”
The English department at Okanogan already is looking forward to continuing the tradition of success and student growth during next year's competition, he said.
Bela Moore, a freshman from The Independent Learning Center in the Methow Valley, also competed at the state contest. She and Wiegel were the only competitors from eastern Washington.
