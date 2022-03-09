COLVILLE – The ninth annual Kettle Rangers Wild and Scenic Film Festival will be online, starting tomorrow, March 10.
The Kettle Range Conservation Group event runs two hours, with intermission, and features 16 short films. Virtual theater doors open at 6 p.m., with films at 6:30 p.m. Those who purchase tickets can watch as often as they like for five days.
Films include “Cracked,” “Flotsam,” “Dear Pippa,” “Denizens of the Steep,” “Shaba,” “I Am Cheo,” “Finding Salmon,” “A Flyfishing Refugee,” “The Facemask,” “If You Give a Beach a Bottle,” “Guardians of the River,” “Sea Creatures Strike Back,” “Oshkigin: Spirit of Fire,” “The Voice of a River,” and “Resilience is in Our Nature.”
An online silent auction runs March 10-18.
Film festival tickets may be purchased at https://qudio.com/event/kettlerange-chewelah2022.
