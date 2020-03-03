OKANOGAN – William Compton Brown – attorney, judge, historian and friend to many – made history, documented history and was instrumental in preserving the early photographic history of Okanogan County.
Brown, a native of Minnesota, was well educated but had a bit of wanderlust in his bones, as he left Minnesota and traveled throughout the West before settling in north central Washington.
Both the Okanogan County Historical Society and Washington State University Libraries’ division of manuscripts, archives and special collections are repositories for his papers and photographs.
The historical society maintains a number of papers and other items from Brown, including a 97-page biography of his life through 1930, and a file cabinet containing his papers.
WSU holds correspondence, diaries, notebooks, certificates, photographs, pictures, clippings, memoranda, printed matter, manuscripts of Brown’s writings for newspapers, books, pamphlets and other papers. The collection takes up 10.5 linear feet of shelf space in 22 containers, according to the manuscripts, archives and special collections website.
Brown was born Feb. 15, 1869, in Rochester, Minn. He grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the law department of the University of Minnesota in 1891, according to an obituary carried in the Nov. 7, 1963, issue of The Omak Chronicle. Brown died at his Okanogan home on Nov. 2, 1963, at age 94.
The seventh biennial report of the University of Minnesota to the governor for fiscal years 1891 and 1892 shows Brown receiving a bachelor of laws on June 4, 1891.
He began newspaper writing and reporting at age 18 and continued doing so during law school, according to the obituary – written by Brown – and provided to area newspapers when he knew the end of his life was near.
Brown began practicing law in Minnesota and “through a freak political fusion of local character,” was elected Marshall County, Minn., attorney at age 22. He served two terms.
Brown heads west
He traveled west in 1897 on a pleasure trip and spent that year in the Southwest and Mexico, but later traveled to southern British Columbia, northern Idaho and western Montana. All those areas were booming at the time.
“His observations during this tour induced him to decide to change his location and upon his return to Minnesota he discontinued his business relations there,” said a profile of Brown in “An Illustrated History of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan Counties, State of Washington,” published in 1904. “But before settling in a new field the great rush of 1897-98 to the Klondike came on and Mr. Brown, becoming imbued with its spirit, went north with the tide of that famous stampede, going in by the Skagway route.”
Brown spent 1898 in Alaska and Dawson City, Yukon Territory, and around other Yukon mining camps and areas. The Klondike Gold Rush was in full swing at the time in the Yukon and Alaska, and Brown tried his hand at prospecting.
While in Alaska, he traveled by horse and, during the winter, by dog team, according to The Chronicle’s 1963 memorial tribute to him.
“In those days all these last-named sections were tributary to Spokane, and I then began to call that city my home town and I have ever since claimed the State of Washington as my residence,” Brown wrote in his obituary.
By April 1899, Brown was back in Washington and had passed the state bar exam. He hung out his shingle in Republic “and engaged in the practice of law, with mining activities as a side line,” according to his obituary.
Brown was married briefly, from 1901-05, to Sidney Burleigh, according to information from the Okanogan County Historical Society.
“Mr. Brown is rated as a careful and upright lawyer of first-class ability, and is a good and useful citizen, ever ready with his efforts and his talents to assist and further any and all enterprises for the public benefit and advancement,” said “An Illustrated History of Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Chelan Counties, State of Washington.” “He is a leading man in this section and looked upon as a young person for whom the future holds bright prospects.”
Brown moved to Okanogan County in January 1906 and remained there the rest of his life. He practiced law in Conconully, then the county seat, but later opened a law office “at the new town of Okanogan shortly afterwards and for a number of years maintained offices in both towns. Shifted definitely to Okanogan in 1909,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, frontier photographer Frank S. Matsura came from Japan and settled in Conconully in 1903. He moved his photo business to Okanogan in 1907. The two men were friends until Matsura’s death in 1913.
Brown served as Ferry County prosecuting attorney for two years and as Okanogan County prosecutor for more than four years. He was a Superior Court judge in 1904-5 for the judicial district comprised of Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas, Grant and Chelan counties, and was Okanogan County Superior Court judge for 15.5 years, retiring April 1, 1946.
Involved in community
Brown was Okanogan city attorney in the city’s early days – he is pictured among the first council in a Matsura photograph that hangs outside city hall – and was mayor from 1912-16, “and was more or less identified with a great variety of public and semi-public affairs over a long period of years,” he wrote.
He shows up in a variety of early photos by Matsura and others – participating in Okanogan’s first tennis tournament, sitting on a fire truck in firefighting gear, playing with his dog, Mickey, and generally participating in anything and everything that happened in the city. (The Okanogan County Heritage, published quarterly by the historical society, carried a story in June 2002 on “Mickey and His Master,” with photos of Brown and the English spaniel-type dog.)
Brown helped underwrite financing of Okanogan’s “high bridge,” which allowed steamboats to pass underneath unimpeded, and his leadership helped organize the Okanogan-Cariboo Trail Association in 1924.
When Omak and Okanogan were embroiled in a 1914 battle to see which would become county seat – or whether Conconully would remain as the center of government – Brown was involved again.
Omak had voted to become “dry,” while Okanogan saloons could offer “refreshment and solace to weary and/or outraged courthouse visitors,” wrote former Chronicle publisher Bruce A. Wilson in his 1989 book “Late Frontier: A History of Okanogan County, Washington (1800-1941).”
“To sugarcoat images of a town populated by drunks, banker Harry Kerr and attorney-mayor William C. Brown, brain-trusting the Okanogan campaign, made sure at least two women were part of each carload of campaigners working the county,” Wilson wrote.
Okanogan had the rolling advantage, too, with 16 automobiles to Omak’s two.
Okanogan won both the ensuing primary and general elections.
Along with his dogs – Mickey wasn’t his only canine companion - Judge Brown, as he was most commonly known, also loved horses, and rode as late into life as he was able, according to The Chronicle’s memorial.
“He helped stage rodeos in Okanogan and was manager of the Okanogan rodeo in 1923-24-25. He knew hundreds of Indians on a first-name basis, and hordes of them flocked in to add color to his rodeo shows.”
Photographs, historical writing
Some of Matsura’s photographic influence must have rubbed off on Brown, since the attorney was an ardent amateur photographer who took many pictures of local Indians, according to “Late Frontier.” Through his photographs, Brown worked to document native traditions.
Brown was regarded as a premier historian of the area and a widely respected scholar, according to Wilson.
Brown penned many historical articles and wrote two books, “Early Okanogan History” (1911) and “The Indian Side of the Story” (1961).
The latter, according to Brown, was “a concourse of presentations historical and biographical in character relating to the Indian Wars, and to the treatment accorded the Indians, in Washington Territory east of the Cascade Mountains during the period from 1853 to 1889, combined with some general discussions designed to bring out the Indian side of the story, and to offer re-examination into the Stevens-Wool Controversy.”
Gov. Isaac Stevens and Major Gen. John E. Wool, commander of the U.S. regulars in the Department of Pacific, got into a war of words as the Indian Wars closed, according to “Pioneer Reminiscenses of Puget Sound,” by Ezra Meeker. That book has been digitized and can be found on the Washington Secretary of State/Washington State Library website.
Brown also wrote numerous historical articles about the Pacific Northwest in the U.S. and Canada, including one on “Old Fort Okanogan and the Okanogan Trail,” published in the Oregon Historical Quarterly.
Preserver of history
In addition to writing about historical topics, Brown was a preserver of history. The Chronicle, in the memorial tribute to Brown, noted that in his study and basement “there are cartons filled with rare pictures of Indians.”
The Chronicle noted that “Judge Brown’s collection of old pictures is far and away the most substantial in Okanogan County. They include hundreds of photographs taken by Frank Matsura, a Japanese photographer who roamed the byways of the mid-Okanogan County area in the early days.”
Brown, as administrator of Matsura’s effects when the photographer died of tuberculosis in 1913, is credited with saving the photographic works, which now are regarded among the premier images of rural Washington at the turn of the last century.
Many of Matsura’s works were donated to WSU by Brown. After Brown’s death, several boxes of glass negatives were found in the judge’s garage and were donated to the Okanogan County Historical Society by Eva Wilson, Brown’s longtime caregiver, at the suggestion of Joseph Wicks, who succeeded Brown as Superior Court judge.
In all, more than 1,800 of Matsura’s photographs and glass plate negatives have been preserved by WSU and the Okanogan County Historical Society.
Brown suffered a physical breakdown in health in early 1962 and was not active after that. He wrote his own obituary July 30, 1963.
And, continuing with his realization that he would die soon, Brown selected as pallbearers then-Superior Court Judge Robert Murray and five members of the county bar, Rhesa Mansfield and Richard Johnson of Okanogan, and Jim Thomas, Fred Floch and Earl Nansen of Omak.
Honorary pallbearers were Wicks, attorneys Charles Johnson and Rod Young, both of Okanogan, and a group of old friends – both white and Indian – Harley Heath of Okanogan, Leo Moomaw of Omak, Jerry Divis of Brewster, Johnny Smith of Monse, and Charley Williams, Sam Sturgis, George Haynes and Joe Redthunder, all from the Nespelem area.
Brown’s papers went to WSU’s archives and his historical books to a Spokane book dealer who was a friend of Brown. Arrangements were made to permit the then-newly formed Okanogan County Historical Society to copy much of Brown’s material and many of his photos.
He was made an honorary life member of the historical society in spring 1963.
“Until the last, he clung to his interest in history, pawing through old records, occasionally using a reading glass to refresh his memory on a particular point,” said The Chronicle’s tribute.
“The Sunday before his death, Judge Brown briefly described to Dr. Robert Greengo, University of Washington anthropologist, the location of what the judge felt might be an Indian burial ground near Okanogan,” the tribute continued.
“But gradually, last week, an effort of any kind became too much. Most of the judge’s old friends – and they included a host of chiefs and other Indians from earlier days – had already passed on. Saturday night, Judge Brown joined them.”
