TONASKET — Winterfest comes to Tonasket this weekend, with events Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4.
Sponsored by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, activities include holiday bazaars both days, in various locations. Look for gift-buying opportunities from local craftspeople at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Tonasket Community Cultural Center, OK Chevrolet and the from Whistler’s Family Restaurant building.
Saturday activities throughout town include a storefront holiday decoration contest. the annual parade with line-up by the Fire Station at 4:15 p.m. and pictures with Santa. The parade begins at 5 p.m. Fire truck rides and the city tree lighting will follow at the Tonasket Visitor Business Resource Center.
“There will be music in the gazebo at the Tonasket Visitor Business Resource Center,” Chamber President Marylou Kriner said. “We’re going to have the Free Methodist Church and then Losi Rhodes will perform.”
Kriner said other highlights include a visit from Santa, tree lighting and more.
“It’s all the same as usual,” she said..
A DJ will provide music at the Iron Grill at 7 p.m.
