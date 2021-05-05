WINTHROP – Winthrop 49er Days is back for its 76th year after a one-year, COVID-imposed hiatus.
The event runs Friday through Sunday, May 7-9.
Organizers of 49er Days ask that people wear masks and observe physical distances when not eating. This year’s event is dedicated to the memories of Sandy Wick, who died in 2020.
The event kicks off with the annual Ride the Rendezvous, which began May 3 and wraps up at noon May 7 in downtown Winthrop. Washington Outfitters and Guides Association is in charge of the horse-and-wagon event on the Methow Valley’s backcountry trails.
Grand Lady and Marshal for 49er Days are Carolyn and Bob Groninger. Royalty are Payten Lawrence, Hannah Binning and Madi Surface.
On Saturday, the parade begins at 11 a.m. It will be live streamed on the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Old-fashioned games will be from noon to 2 p.m. in front of Sheri’s Sweet Shop, 207 Riverside Ave. Games include an egg toss, pie-eating contest, hula hoop contest, gummy bear spitting and rock-paper-scissors.
Activities are planned at noon in the Winthrop Park.
Washington Outfitters and Guides Association members will gather for visiting, old-time music, stories and a mountain man camp. Dutch oven cooking, vendors and packing demonstrations are planned.
Winthrop Kiwanis Club will offer pulled pork sandwiches starting at 2 p.m.
An outfitter dinner in the park features steak, barbecue and Dutch oven food, plus cowboy poetry, music and stories. Dinner runs from 5-6:30 p.m.
A country-western street dance is planned from 7-10 p.m. downtown with Johnny Green and the Pack String performing. Admission will be charged; a beer garden will be offered.
Sunday activities include a Mother’s Day cowboy breakfast, for a charge, in the park.
