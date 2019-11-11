WINTHROP – Christmas at the End of the Road, an old-fashioned cowboy Christmas, runs Nov. 29-30 in downtown Winthrop.
Friday’s events start at 2 p.m. with storytelling by Granny Winthrop at Trail’s End Bookstore, 241 Riverside Ave.. Admission is free.
Skating with Santa will be from 5-6 p.m. at the Winthrop Ice and Sports Arena, 28 White Ave.
Live music will be at 6 p.m. at Sixknot Taphouse, 231 Riverside Ave., and the Old Schoolhouse Brewery, 155 Riverside Avenue.
Saturday brings the End of the Road 5K run and 1K kids’ fun run. Early registration is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Cascades Outdoor Store, 222 Riverside Ave., or from 9-9:45 a.m. race day at the ice arena. A fee will be charged.
Races start at 10 a.m. at the ice arena and end there, too.
Santa will arrive at noon on Riverside Avenue.
A children’s winter fest will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Barn, 51 Highway 20. Free Santa photos will be offered by the Winthrop Kiwanis Club. The Women’s Auxiliary and Winthrop Auditorium Association will sell hot chocolate, cider, cookies, hot dogs and chili.
Free horse-drawn wagon rides are offered between the barn and downtown.
Campfires will be on Riverside Avenue, courtesy of the Methow Valley Snowmobile Association, and caroling runs from 3-5 p.m. on Riverside Avenue. The town lighting is at 5 p.m.
A fireworks show is planned at 6 p.m.
A Winthrop Chamber of Commerce raffle will be ongoing all day.
Live music will be offered at 7 p.m. at Sun Mountain Lodge, 604 Patterson Lake Road, and the Methow Valley Ciderhouse, 28 Highway 20.
