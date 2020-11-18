WINTHROP – Fireworks will be set off Nov. 28 by the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce to usher in the Christmas season.
The modified Christmas at the End of the Road event starts at 6 p.m. and will be viewable from the Winthrop Barn, Riverside Avenue or online through the chamber’s Facebook page. Those who attend in person are encouraged to stay in their vehicles, said the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.