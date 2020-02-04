WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Winthrop student is among 17 central Washington students nominated to a military academy by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
William Jennings, a senior at the Marine Military Academy, was nominated to the U.S. Military Academy. He is the sone of Paul and Kate Jennings, Winthrop.
The nominations follow an interview process that included Newhouse’s military service academy advisory board. Final determination for admittance will be made by the respective academies.
The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation, said Newhouse’s office.
