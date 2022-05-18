LEAVENWORTH – Several women from Okanogan County and surrounding areas will present “Unsettled” at the Snowy Owl Theater in Leavenworth on May 20-21.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Admission will be charged.
“It’s the first time in this valley anything has been performed regarding the perspective of the indigenous people of this valley,” said Stacy Coronado, counselor and student services coordinator at Paschal Sherman Indian School and one of the play’s actors.
Coronado, an enrolled member of the Colville Confederated Tribes born and raised in Omak, said she joined the cast of Dangerous Women last year, not knowing or having ever heard of the group before.
“I was immediately fascinated and taken in by the authenticity and passion of the women in the production,” she said. “Each woman has amazing talents, from singing, playing an instrument, dance or combination of the three. The women welcomed me with open arms and I have found my role as grandmother storyteller and as a testifier about the Indian boarding schools.”
She said it’s important to tell the story of boarding schools “and the impact they have had on our people. I was the third generation in my family to attend Indian boarding school, so I know first-hand that the trauma is generational and I have witnessed the effect that it has had on my children and grandchildren.”
Working with the cast on various scenes throughout the play “has been exceptionally rewarding and a true honor,” Coronado said. “I have never experienced a group so willing to engage my Native community and include them in the story telling of our homelands.”
The group has worked about a year and a half writing and producing the play, which carries the subtitle “Within our circle you are bound to settle old scores and heal the wound.”
The play is narrated by The Moon, and combined with Indigenous scenes to let the viewer seen “an amazing history of pioneers of our region through song, dance, poetry, rap and theater,” said a play announcement.
Also appearing from the Omak area are Bernadine Phillips and Julia Edwards, plus the Golden Eaglettes drum - the only all-female powwow drum group in the region.
Marile Kunkel, formerly of Malott, also is in the play.
More information is available from the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 509-548-6347 or icicle.org.
