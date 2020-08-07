TONASKET – A work party is planned at the Okanogan Family Faire site on Aug. 15.
The event, hosted by faire organizers, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site at 76 W. Cayuse Mountain Road.
Participants are asked to bring gloves and knapweed-picking tools, plus personal water and snacks. Physical distancing will be practiced.
Organizers have not yet made a decision on whether the fall faire will be held.
