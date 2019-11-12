TONASKET - Students from 10 school districts put their knowledge to the test in real-world applications in the FFA Apple Judging and Shop Contest Wednesday, Nov. 6.
In the shop contest, 58 students tested their gas welding and ARC welding skills.
“They’re doing basic welding tests just like they would if they were going to apply for a job,” said shop teacher and FFA advisor Matt Deebach. “They get one chance at submitting the welds.”
Deebach said certified welder Keith Montanyne from Apple Valley Machine Shop volunteered to come and judge the welds on industry standards and rate the students, so they would know where they stood county-wide.
“It really tests their skills in a life-like setting, including safety-standards, using different equipment than they are used to in their own shop,” said Deebach.
Taking first and second in bead arc welding were Manson’s Miciah Peterson and Gunnar Rosmussen.
Trace Buchert of Okanogan took first in bead gas welding followed by Tonasket’s Evan Vanetta in second.
Tonasket swept the arc welding, with Athena Reietveld in first, Carter Barrocca in second and Angel Depaz in third.
Tonasket also won first through third in gas welding, with Carson Sasse in first, Aidan Nelson in second and Lane Bolich in third.
In the campus greenhouse, the noise, heavy metal smell and flashes of light from welding torches were replaced by soft sunlight, students speaking quietly but excitedly and the harvest smell of apples.
“It’s exciting to have the Apple Judging Clinic here. This is the first year for me to be a part of this,” said principal turned horticulture/agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Brian Ellis as students tested their skills judging apples on variety, blemishes, fruit maturity, entomology, apple grading and the pressure test used for pickers to determine if apples are ready to go into cold storage.
Ellis said some of the students had been in apple judging contests before, and others were new to the contest. Tonasket’s clinic wasn’t judged, but rather a learning experience for students, with teachers going over results with their students afterward.
District competition for apple judging is in Manson Nov. 19, with the state competition in Wenatchee Dec. 11.
“The cool thing about this is, it’s all real-life stuff,” said Ellis. “Kids can go to work in an orchard already know this. That’s why I love teaching what I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.