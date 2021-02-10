WENATCHEE – An online workshop on native plants is planned in March by Cascadia Conservation District in Chelan County.
The district invited Okanogan County residents to join the free workshop, which is planned on five Mondays in March, starting March 1.
Topics for incorporating native plans into a landscape include restoration, yard-scaping, pollinator gardening and Firewise landscaping. Weeds also will be discussed.
Sessions will be at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.
More information is at https://cascadiacd.org/native-planting-101-workshop_335.html.
The registration form is at https://bit.ly/3cqY5BD.
