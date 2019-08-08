OMAK—The Annual Wrangler Kids’ Night returns to the Omak Stampede Arena floor at 4:00p.m.
Wrangler Kid’s Night is dedicated to children age 12 and under. Upon entering the arena through the gate, children receive goodie bags filled with surprises. The children will then gather on the arena floor, to participate in a fun-filled hour of various activities.
Fun and games are categorized into four age groups to allow everyone space to compete. Some of the activities include the famous stick horse race, hay scramble, boot race, best dressed cowgirl/cowboy, and so much more.
The rodeo bullfighters, barrel man, and members of the royalty committee will also be in attendance to help out the youngsters. There are a variety of prizes for everyone.
Thursday night is also considered Family Night, and each adult can bring two children 12 years of age and younger to the rodeo for free with the purchase of one adult ticket in the family section of the arena.
Wrangler continues to be a long-time sponsor of the Wrangler Kids’ Night. Pepsi sponsors the beverages and prizes, the Okanogan-Omak Rotary helps sponsor the event, along with Herriman Speedy Tank sponsoring the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl awards.
