PULLMAN – Washington State University has announced its fall semester president’s honor roll.
To be listed, an undergraduate student must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 based on at least 15 cumulative hours of graded work, provided the semester grade point average is 3.0 or better, or achieve a grade point average of 3.75 while enrolled in at least nine hours in a single semester, provided the cumulative grade point average is 2.0 or better.
Local students, by hometown, on the list are:
Almira – Garrett Lee Bodeau, Kasen Dean Bodeau, Ryan Albert Sample.
Brewster – Daniela Angel-Servin, Roy Isaac J. Baker, Mitchall Ray Boesel, Maret Logan Miller.
Bridgeport – Brevin Cole Evenson, Luis Felipe Trejo.
Conconully – Brianna Michelle Whybark.
Coulee City – Gabrielle Marie Isaak, Maguire Tyler Isaak.
Coulee Dam – Devan Matthew Black, Ellie Ruth Hansen.
Inchelium – Joey Marielle Beley Rosario.
Nespelem – Jonnie L. Bray, Mayra Montano.
Okanogan – Sarah Campbell, Kaedn J. Daling, Samantha F. Vedders, Trinity Rae Wood, Jasmine Trinity Yusi.
Omak – Isaac David Cervantes-Rivera, Sinai Espinoza-Hernandez, Juan J. Ibarra, Emily M. Little, Jacob Hunter Stanley, Tyler M. Worden.
Oroville – Charles W. Egerton, Katherine Elizabeth Egerton, Sydney Alyssa Egerton, Anthony J. Garcia, Madison Macaulay Whiteaker.
Pateros – Samuel Joseph Larsen, Tawny Rose Marsh, Aubrey Wynne Miller.
Republic – Lily E. Beckwith, Roxie Ann Gliddon.
Riverside – Chase Anthony Grillo.
Twisp – Anna K. Post, Molly Starcher.
Winthrop – Logan Christine Butler.
