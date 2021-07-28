PULLMAN - Washington State University Extension forestry and the state Department of Natural Resources are offering a series of free, live webinars on forest stewardship topics.
The classes, which begin July 29, offer something for people of all skill levels, from experienced forest managers to novices, said the agencies’ announcement.
The classes follow the same model as the 2020 virtual offerings from WSU Extension and DNR, which won both the gold and silver awards from the Association of Natural Resources Extension Professionals, a nationwide association.
Class dates and topics include:
-July 29, “Who Lives Here Now? Wildlife at Home.” A deep dive into the specific habitat needs of some iconic species that use small forest ownerships – including pileated woodpeckers, Douglas squirrels and small owls. Instructor: Ken Bevis, stewardship wildlife biologist, DNR.
-Aug. 5, “The Bradley Method of Noxious Weed Control.” For those tired of their Sisyphean struggles against noxious weeds, working all summer only to be crushed as a ball of blackberry canes comes rolling back down the hill. The Bradley Method is an alternative approach to noxious weed control, using the slow favoring of native plants. Instructor: Steven Burke, manager, King County Noxious Weed Control Program.
-Aug. 12, “Variable Density Thinning.” For those interested in harvesting, but worried about the ecological impacts. Variable density thinning can add structural, age-class and species diversity to almost any forest. Instructor: Matt Provencher, stewardship forester, DNR.
-Aug. 17, “Washington State Forest Health Highlights.” Parch blight, increases in tree mortality and other current forest health issues, concerns and trends. Instructor: Glenn Kohler, forest entomologist, DNR.
-Aug. 19, “Lions and Fishers and Bears, Oh My! Current Events in Northwest Wildlife Management.” The class explores big predators and others, including grizzly bears, wolves, fishers and spotted owls. Instructor: Ken Bevis, stewardship wildlife biologist, DNR.
-Aug. 26, “Healthy Forest Understories and the Weeds That Get in the Way.” Understory is a vital element of a forest’s resiliency, health and diversity. Learn what an understory should look like, how to maintain it and the common weeds that get in the way. Instructor: Skye Pelliccia, noxious weed control specialist, King County Noxious Weed Control Program.
Pre-registration is required. Each webinar is offered twice, from noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Those who interested but are unable to attend can register anyway to receive a link to the recording afterward.
Details and registration are available at https://forestry.wsu.edu/nps/events/summerwebinars2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.