WENATCHEE – A summer 2021 outdoor concert series is planned by Wenatchee Valley College.
RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens are set for a five-week series in the Cooprider Sports Fields Complex on the Wenatchee campus.
A goal of the concert series is to continue to build on the $47,000 scholarship endowment for the WVC Foundation through an annual contribution of 25 percent of net ticket sales, while at the same time generating immediate annual financial assistance for students in need, said a college announcement.
The 2021 series is set to begin Thursday, June 25, and continue every Thursday until July 23. Concerts include Third Stage, a Boston tribute band; Fastlane, a celebration of the Eagles; Non Jovi, a Bon Jovi tribute; Borrowed Time, the music of Styx, and an act to be named.
The WVC Foundation received $11,000 during the 2019 season of the RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens. The 2020 series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
