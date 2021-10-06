WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College students and members of the public are invited to attend a virtual FAFSA/WASFA night workshop from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, said college officials.
The event is free and will take place over Zoom. Students and parents can meet one on one with WVC experts in virtual Zoom breakout rooms.
Participants can join at https://wvc.zoom.us/j/89071286141#success with the meeting ID 890 7128 6141.
Students will get help filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Washington Application for State Financial Aid. Assistance will be available in English and Spanish.
Students must have:
-Their 2020 tax forms.
-Their parents’ 2020 tax forms (if filing as a dependent).
-Their W-2 tax statement(s).
-Their parents’ W-2 tax statements (if filing as a dependent).
-Both their FSA ID and their parents’ FSA ID.
