OMAK - Every Wednesday in June, Wenatchee Valley College in Omak and Wenatchee will host “Welcome Wednesdays” for new and returning students, their families and community members.

Students can get hands-on support with registration, advising, financial aid and more. There will also be tours, music and food, said a college announcement.

The events are free and open to all WVC students and anyone curious about enrolling at WVC.

Students can drop in between 10 a.m. and noon or 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday on either campus to meet with WVC staff and faculty.

They can get help with:

-Admissions and placement at WVC, including help applying for and scheduling a placement test for English and math classes.

-Financial aid, including help with the FAFSA and WASFA application process.

-WVC resources, including academic support, student groups and more.

-WVC programs, including academic programs, with information about what areas of study WVC offers, the difference between different two- and four-year degrees, and more.

-Career services and advising for undecided students, including using career interest assessment resources, reviewing results with students and discussing options for college.

