WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College has been named to the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program list of top 150 community colleges in the nation.
The honor allows WVC to compete for $1 million in shared prize funds to be awarded in 2023.
The Aspen Prize recognizes community colleges for outstanding student outcomes in five critical areas: Teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, work force success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.
“It is an honor to be included in the list of the Aspen Institute’s top 150 community colleges,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “Our faculty and staff work tirelessly to remove barriers, prepare students for careers or transfer, improve student success and achieve equitable outcomes for all students.”
The Aspen Institute selects the top 150 colleges from more than 1,000 public community and technical colleges nationwide. The Aspen Prize was established in 2011 and is awarded every two years.
Nine other Washington community and technical colleges were nominated this year.
