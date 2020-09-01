WENATCHEE – The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Wenatchee Valley College as a 2019 Tree Campus USA for both of its campuses.
Tree Campus USA, a national program launched in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation, honors colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees, and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
WVC was one of two community colleges in eastern Washington to earn the title. WVC earned this recognition by forming a faculty, student and community committee, developing a plan for tree care on the school’s campuses in Wenatchee and Omak, documenting expenditures on campus tree management, hosting an Arbor Day event and conducting a service learning project.
The project was part of the Smithsonian’s “Fossil Atmosphere” project being conducted nationwide to collect ginkgo leaves so scientists study how the cells have changed over time by comparing them to fossilized samples.
Leaves were collected from the Wenatchee campus ginkgo tree. Knowledge gained from the work will help climate scientists learn more about CO2 concentration in the atmosphere over time, said the college.
