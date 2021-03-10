WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College has released its dean’s and presidents lists for summer and fall quarters of 2020.
Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for 12 or more college-level, graded credits to make the dean’s list. President’s list students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more college-level, graded credits.
Local students on the lists are:
Fall dean’s list
Brewster - Miguel Acuna, Samantha Arellano-Campoll, Gabriela Arrellano-Ramos, Carly Bowman, Julieta Carrillo, Shea Gamble, Martha Martinez, Adan Martinez-Arevalo, Kimberly Nila, Yovana Perez-Saucedo, Victoria Reagles, Alejandro Torres.
Bridgeport - Bella Arellano, Maria Calderon, Giselle Garcia.
Coulee Dam - Almeta Desautel, Jozlyn Hansen, Aubrey Harris.
Elmer City - Valerie Jury.
Grand Coulee - Reniff Herndon, Hunter Munts.
Inchelium - Katlyn Watt.
Malott - Maya Carson.
Mansfield - Kya Holmes.
Nespelem - Lachelle Ives.
Okanogan - Piper Bauer, April Bozman, Brayden Christie, Austin Christie, Camden Dillard, Taylor Horner, Makensie Jones, Cassandra Lange, Hailey Stenson, Magali Villaraldo-Mota.
Omak - Gina Anderson, Brett Anthony, Daniel Bent, Faith Bent, Mariah Campos, Caiden Chapa, Maria Deems, Kimberly Garcia-Lopez, Makayllie Hoover, C’Ann Kariores, Kaitlin Keitzman, Eleeri Loftin, Olivia Maher, Melany Meza, Makenna Reed, Steven Zandell, Tenea Zaragoza.
Oroville - Savannah Berg, Oscar Cervantes, Xitlalyq Cervantes, Paul Fuchs, Kyra Koepke, Miko Marcille, Quaid McCormick, Donald Scott, Grace Stiles, Samantha Turner, Esmeralda Valverde.
Pateros - Yadhira Ascencion, Daniel Garibay.
Republic - Gina Graham.
Riverside - Elijah Holz, Whitney Wilson.
Tonasket - Marlene Aparicio, Aubrey Attwood, Joshua Bello, Makaylee Caddy, Aira McDaniel, Anahy Merida, Alexia Morales, Rebecca Sneeringer, Kaitlyn Thornton, Lilibeth Uribe, Katelyn Whiteaker.
Twisp: Sophie Eberline, Brian Lopez.
Wauconda - Patrice Cloman-Ezell.
Winthrop - Seth Kurtz, Katherine Schuler.
Fall president’s list
Brewster - Linda Baker, Alexandra Diaz, Samanta Yanez.
Conconully - Jeannie Hanson.
Coulee Dam - Heatherly Budravage, Keanna Cawston, Michael Wapato-Harden.
Inchelium - Destiney Petty.
Loomis - Keyla Cardenas-Moreno.
Malott - Araseli Almeida.
Okanogan - Juan Farias.
Omak - Teagan Brady, Mackenzie Cline, Kiah Conway , Meshayla Gardinier, Mariah Martinez, Ehlana Orchard, Keila Sepulveda-Diaz.
Oroville - Nelsie Avelino, Mykensie Hugus, Eliza Sylvester.
Pateros - Vanessa Ceniceros, Angie Gonzalez-Soriano, Marcia Rivera-Ruiz.
Tonasket - Stella Crutcher, Connor Hardesty, Jessica Heinlen, Courtney Jones, Christa McCormick, Leticia Mendoza, Owen Pershing, Krisana Shrable, Christina Silverthorn, Drew Smith, Logan Sutton, Malia Whitmore, Curtis Willson, Waylon Wilson.
Twisp - Dalynn Floyd.
Winthrop - Susanne Alexander, Stephanie Carter, Sage McFetridge.
Summer dean’s list
Malott - David Lindholm.
Okanogan - Taylor Horner, Cassandra Lange.
Omak - Kayla Gutierrez, Linda Harper, Olivia Maher, Diana Montes.
Tonasket - Kendra Davisson.
Winthrop - Susanne Alexander.
Summer president’s list
Okanogan - Elora Zimmerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.