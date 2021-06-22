WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley College residence hall on the Wenatchee campus will be open at full capacity for the 2021-22 school year and is accepting applications.
Multiple COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including:
-Proof of COVID-19 vaccine for all residents.
-Physical barriers and mask requirements for all common areas inside the hall, until further guidance comes from state and local agencies.
-Monitoring of gatherings to ensure limited groups and proper social distancing.
-One housing pod left unoccupied, in the event that quarantine or isolation becomes necessary.
Students may submit an application and view housing information and requirements at wvc.edu/ResHall. Those interested should apply early to reserve a spot, said the college.
During the 2020-21 academic year, the WVC residence hall remained open at 50 percent capacity. Residents complied with strict health and safety precautions, and there were no cases of COVID-19 in or linked to the residence hall, said the college.
