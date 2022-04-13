WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College plans in-person graduation and nurse-pinning ceremonies in June.
The Wenatchee campus ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl stadium. The Omak campus ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Both ceremonies will be ticketed. Each graduate will receive five tickets for family, friends or guests to attend.
A pinning for both campuses will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, at a location to be determined.
“These ceremonies are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate our students’ successes,” said Erin Tofte, associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion. “We are so excited to have our graduates and their loved ones gather in person this year.”
