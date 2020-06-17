WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will have virtual graduations this weekend for Wenatchee and Omak campus students.
Both will be via the Zoom platform.
Nurse pinning for the associate degree in nursing programs at both campuses will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19.
A poster session and graduation ceremony for bachelor of science in nursing students was June 12.
The Wenatchee online commencement ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. June 19 for arts and sciences graduates, 7 p.m. for work force education students and 8 p.m. for allied health students.
Omak campus commencement will be at 1 p.m. June 20 for students in all areas.
All students who submitted an application for graduation will be included in the virtual ceremony. Their names, degrees, certificates or diplomas will be listed.
Author Derek Sheffield will give the commencement keynote address for both campuses. He recently won the Wheelbarrow Books poetry prize judged by Mark Doty.
Sheffield’s book, “Not for Luck,” will be published in 2021 by Michigan State University Press. His first collection, “Through the Second Skin,” was a finalist for the Washington State Book Award.
He is co-editor of “Dear America: Letters of Hope, Habitat, Defiance, and Democracy.” He is poetry editor of Terrain.org and a professor of English at WVC. He co-chairs the college’s sustainability committee.
Sheffield has invited American novelist and poet Gary Soto to do a recorded reading of “Oranges,” his best-known poem.
