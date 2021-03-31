WENATCHEE - Students at Wenatchee Valley College soon will be able to apply for Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding.
The funding is the second round of the federal higher education emergency relief funds. Wenatchee Valley College will receive $4.3 million, $1.2 million of which will be distributed directly to students.
Student CRRSA Act funding will provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the pandemic, said WVC.
Application forms will be available in April. Students can sign up to be notified at wvc.edu/ReliefFunds.
Current and new students are eligible to apply. The funds must be spent within one year of allocation, said the college.
DACA/undocumented students apparently will not be eligible, said WVC.
In April 2020, WVC received the first round of money through the federal CARES Act. Students who received funding through the CARES Act are eligible to apply for CRRSA Act funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.