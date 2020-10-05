WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will continue to offer the majority of its classes online for winter quarter because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes at both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses will be offered in winter in the same ways they are currently being offered: All lecture classes will be online, and a small number of approved, hands-on classes will meet in person following strict health and safety protocols, said a college announcement.
Until the college receives further guidance from the local health districts or the governor’s office, both WVC campuses will also remain closed to the public and to any students not attending limited, in-person classes.
Those who are on campus or are visiting campus are being asked to wear a mask or face covering, practice good hygiene and social distancing, and stay home if sick. The residence hall will remain open to residents in a limited capacity, but social distancing has been implemented.
College leadership has not yet made a decision regarding spring quarter. If action is taken to keep most classes online for spring quarter, students and the community will be notified, said the college.
Employees currently working from home will continue to do so.
WVC is offers a variety of online resources for students, including applications, resources, tuition payment plan, orientation, financial aid, registration, educational planning, counseling and more. Live chat is offered for simple questions.
More information is at www.wvc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.