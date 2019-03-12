OMAK – Dozens of Omak secondary students will be on stage and behind the scenes for the two-weekend production of “Xanadu.”
Pioneer Players, the Omak drama club, will present the musical March 15-16 and March 22-23.
Curtain time is 7 p.m. in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St. Admission will be charged.
“Students have been working diligently since December to present a great show for the community,” said director and drama teacher Casey McNett. “It is easy to watch a stage performance and think there are only 18 students or so involved.”
Nearly 60 students from sixth to 12th grades have been working on set design, construction, scenic painting, costumes, hair, makeup, props, lighting design, backstage, lights, ushers and on stage.
Theater and commercial art classes also are involved.
The Tony Award-nominated musical comedy is a hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following dreams despite the limitations of others, according to Pioneer Players. The original score was composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne of the Electric Light Orchestra and John Farrar, and is based on the Universal Pictures movie of the same title.
The movie starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.
“’Xanadu’ follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco,” said a show syntops. “But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.”
Don Pearce is the musical director and Jon Winans is the technical director and in charge of lighting design.
Cast members are Lauren Santistevan, Clio; Collin Vance, Sonny Malone; Jayden Tonasket, Danny MacGuire; Emily Schneider, Melpomene; Paola Conesa Caquias, Calliope; Gabriel Conesa Caquias, Terpsichore; Katelyn Kammers, Euterpe; Nonamie Diamond, Thalia; Ettia Dugaw, Urania; Bailey Reed, Erato; Kennedi Bartell, Polyhymnia/Thetis; Ethan Michel, Greek chorus/Zeus; Talon Gregory, Greek chorus/Cupid/Centaur; Mary MacDonald, Greek chorus/Hera; Elisabeth Bedard, featured dancer; Gwen Brantner, featured dancer; Alika Samuels, star dancer; Alicia Rodriquez, star dancer; Jacob Hurlbert, Dyonisis.
Behind the scenes are Alicia Cutrell, stage manager; MacKenzie Vance, choreography; Jobe Schaffer, lighting design/electrician; Jordan Hunt, costume design; Leona McNett and Casey McNett, costume construction; Gabe Roach, publicity/lobby display; Sarah Walker, props/harpie; Raven Chapa, stage right assistant stage manager; Esther Law, stage left assistant stage manager.
The stage crew includes Maddy Clark, Samantha Michel, Kloey Brink, Jade Stidman and Colin Baker. Gracie Gutierrez, Katrina Olsen-Hendrickson, Blaise Descoteaux are spotlight and/or light board operators. Tyson Wilson is in charge of backstage props.
Set design and building – Kennedi Bartell, Leon Clark, Gabriel Conesa Caquias, Kaitlynne Daniel, Rayce Desautel, Nonamie Diamond, Eve Keith, Nathan Nilles, Isabel Rivera, Alex Samuels and Lauren Santistevan.
Set painting – Apollo Cohoe, Bailey Reed, Breanna Luccketta-Garcia, Camden Hopkin, Edith Diderichsen, Gracie Gutierrez, Hailey Austin, Katrina Olsen-Hendrickson, Laela Jameson, Michael Miller, Shalie Young, Shelby Gragg, Simarah Tom, Tamra Linowitch, Taylor Palmanteer, Daemien Conway and Mellody O’Bryan.
Scenic painting – Bill Black’s commercial art class members Joy Abrahamson, Bobbi Allen, Kristine Barnes, Ashley Cline, Breane George, Ryan Holt, Chad Marchand, Guadalupe Moriel-Magana, Colton Myrick, Miguel Rodriguez, Dillon Wilson and Vertis Campbell.
