OLYMPIA – A little yard work now can improve fire safety and help firefighters respond to emergencies, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Some tips:
-Clear leaves and other debris from roof and gutters to reduce the risk of moisture damage now and fire spreading to the home later. Pick a dry day to remove fallen debris and leaves from the roof and gutters.
Exercise proper ladder safety and assess abilities when considering climbing ladders or walking on the roof.
-Trim branches or shrubs away from house numbers to make it easier for first responders to find the home in emergency situations.
-Keep a clearance of three feet around fire hydrants. Overgrown vines, tree branches or snow can slow firefighters.
