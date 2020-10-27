100 years ago
(Oct. 15, 1920)
Local contractors are having a busy fall. Mr. Gross is working on the new O’Conner company business block, Earnest Hubbert is building the new high school, D.C. Worrall is working on the J.N. Staton and John Mackey homes and R.J. Okerlund is building the A.R. Phillips home. Martin Miller is building a new barn, too.
Clay and Clyde Nickel boxed each other in an exhibition match sponsored by the Omak Athletic Club.
75 years ago
(Oct. 18, 1945)
The Okanogan County commissioners set their annual budget at $172,509, a bit under their current budget. Of this amount, $56,189 will be raised by taxation.
Lt. William Worrall, who was killed in action in Germany, was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
50 years ago
(Oct. 15, 1970)
Two cougars were shot by Omak hunters the opening day of hunting season. Dick Raab and Bill Black, 13, were the lucky hunters. Rabb was sitting on a deer stand on Rock Mountain near Conconully Saturday morning. He stood up and a deer bounded out of the brush in front of him. A noise caused him to turn. There, 100 feet behind, tail arched over her back, stood a female cougar. Black was hunting with his family, the Frank Blacks, on lower Bailey mountain Saturday when he spotted a running cougar and fired one quick shot.
The Okanogan County Historical Society is a going business financially, but needs more people willing to work, president Alvie Greenaway of Okanogan said last week. Greenway, whose term of office will expire soon, said the society took in nearly $2,300 this past year, mostly in dues, and spent $1,550, according to figures compiled by treasurer Wayne Houston.
The Caribou Trail League is a game short of the halfway mark, but it already is evident that Okanogan is the team to beat and that Omak may be the only team left to get the job done. The Pioneers, who in the words of Coach Del Smith, have “got it together now,” have three tough league games and a non-league contest before they get a crack at Okanogan. Okanogan’s Bulldogs meanwhile will be sharpening their Pioneer biters on three of the Caribou’s less difficult opponents to prepare for the Omak encounter on Veterans Day.
Prices: 1969 Ford LTD at Golm Ford-Mercury Sales, $2,895; typewriter ribbon, $1; one-pound package of sliced bacon, 69 cents.
25 years ago
(Oct. 18, 1995)
Two Okanogan County cities, Tonasket and Twisp, sent letters to county commissioners this week asking for a hearing on a public transit system for the county. Such a transit system, proposed by Tonasket resident and city Councilman Fred Richardson, would require a voter-approved sales tax increase. Richardson approached commissioners three weeks ago but had no concrete facts and figures. Commissioners were cold to the idea until he could get more support and figures.
Precious metals mining is prohibited on the Colville Indian Reservation under a resolution passed Oct. 5 by the Colville Business Council. Six members voted for the resolution, two were against it, three abstained and two were not present. The resolution, now tribal law, states the council’s duty is “to protect and preserve the rights and resources of its membership and reservation.”
Tonasket, taking advantage of other teams’ woes, brough home the coveted Caribou Trail League girls’ cross country team trophy Oct. 14. Tonasket’s drive to the league title was aided by key injuries to Liberty Bell and Omak, and by a poorly run race by Chelan.
Three local teens will compete for the 1996 Tonasket Rodeo Queen title. Candidates are Melissa Lewis, Kelly Sylvester and Bree Wirt.
Jackie Beeman wa named 1996 Omak Stampede queen. Beeman’s selection capped the two-hour coronation program, although she won’t officially be crowned Stampede queen until the organization’s annual banquet in November.
Prices: Family season pass to Loup Loup Ski Bowl, $355.08; 46-inch projection TV, $1,999; 4-head VCR, $399.
10 years ago
(Oct. 13, 2010)
The new face of Walmart was revealed Friday, Oct. 8, at a ceremony that also included check presentations to local organizations. Remodeling at the Omak Walmart Supercenter lasted 12 weeks. According to staff speeches at the reopening, everything was switched, including shelving, signs, flooring, freezers and more.
The Tonasket High School football teams returned to a power I formation and hammered Cascade into submission, 30-18, during homecoming Oct. 8. The head that knocked out the Kodiaks was Keegan McCormick, who rushed a school-record 47 times for 308 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with all but 19 yards of Tonasket’s offense.
