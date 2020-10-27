100 years ago
(Oct. 22, 1920)
A trainload of Seattle businessmen touring the area by train were met at Brewster by automobiles from Omak, Okanogan, Boston Heights and Brewster, and taken on a tour of the valley. Omak furnished 10 autos for the caravan.
Omak Fruit Growers have handed out $13,000 in additional payments on last year’s apple crop, the results of a settlement with the railroad for damages to the 1919 crop in transit.
The Fotoplayer, a marvelous new instrument which will musically accompany the screen drama, is being installed in the Red Apple Theatre in Okanogan.
Barton Robinson, the weather observer, reports Omak had temperatures below freezing the night of October 13, 15 and 16.
Omak High School resumed classes Oct. 18 after a three-week apple harvest vacation.
75 years ago
(Oct. 25, 1945)
A.M. Aston, Victory loan chairman for Omak, reported the local quota in the current load drive is $259,200, somewhat below the last quota. Burt Cast is the county drive chairman.
Miss Norene Kerrick was selected student leader of her college choir at Washington State College.
Superintendent Albert L. Ayars has announced that junior and senior high classes will resume Monday after a four-week apple harvest vacation.
The Misses Elaine Clemens, Jeanette Morgan and Ruth Bangert were home over the weekend from Washington State College.
Mrs. Nellie Hays McMurray, former teacher of the Disautel school, visited here from Seattle.
60 years ago
(Oct. 20, 1960)
The Okanogan County Central Republican Committee unanimously endorsed the formation of a five-county rural library district which will be proposed on the ballot this fall.
The state highway bypass will go around Omak within the next four years, reports state Sen. Wilbur Hallauer.
A painting by Carol Orr entitled “Little Mother” was won this month by the fifth grade of North school for having the most parents present at the PTA meeting.
The deer season is off to a pretty good start. High school junior Ronnie Gargett brought back a 200-pound, four-point whitetail on opening day.
50 years ago
(Oct. 22, 1970)
An indefinite postponement of the general installation of residential water meters and a price increase in city water were among a number of items approved Monday evening by Omak City Council members. Councilmen voted to adopt a statement drafted by the water committee after negotiations and discussions with members of the Omak Water Improvement Committee.
Omak’s Johnson O’Malley kindergarten got underway Monday morning at the Omak Presbyterian Church and has been combined into the overall kindergarten program there, according to Carl Precht, director of elementary education. The decision was made at a meeting of the parent advisory committee to the JOM program last week.
Prices: Five cans of green beans, $1; jar of peanut butter, 89 cents; six pounds of margarine, $1.
25 years ago
(Oct. 25, 1995)
Mid-Valley Hospital’s two-bed intensive care unit is shut down temporarily because of a shortage of qualified nurses. It shut down Oct. 1 and will remained closed at least another week, said hospital administrator Ralph Paulding. By then, the hospital should have hired a second nurse from a Colorado nursing agency.
Omak, in its final U17 soccer match of the season, fell 3-2 to the Cheney Storm Oct. 21 at East Side Park, Omak. Most of the match was played in Omak’s half of the field, though Cheney, which beat Omak 4-0 Oct. 7, could muster but one goal in the first half.
The Pioneers defeated Okanogan in football, 31-29.
Prices: Flannel shirt, $14.31; knit pants, $9.31; 1995 Geo Metro, $9,562.47; JVC tape deck with 12 CD disc changer, $599; 1,000-watt microwave, $169.99.
10 years ago
(Oct. 27, 2010)
Foundations will soon go in the ground for the new Colville Tribal Federal Corp. service station, Tribal Trails. A ground-breaking ceremony recognized the beginning of site work Oct. 19. Corporation CEO Joe Pakootas told a group of staff, construction workers and others that funding was secured for the $3.6 million project one week earlier, and construction will begin immediately.
High School senior Jerian Ashley was selected 2011 Founders’ Day Rodeo queen at a coronation ceremony Oct. 23. Ashley, 18, is the daughter of Susan Cooksey of Loomis and Larry Ashley of Loon Lake.
The Omak High School football team took care of business in breezing past Okanogan, 43-7, while also making history. The victory secured the Pioneers a chance to play in a crossover game that seed teams to state. Omak also has beaten Okanogan seven straight times, making it the longest-ever winning streak by either team since they started competing 100 years ago in 1911.
Years ago is compiled by Chronicle Managing Editor Brock Hires. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
