OKANOGAN – Youngsters will entertain Saturday, Oct. 26, during the last Okanogan Valley Farmers Market of the year.
The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Legion Park.
Performing at 9 a.m. are the Mad Mallets Marimbas taught by Mindy Sparks of North Omak Elementary School. Sparks will present the second grade choir at noon.
Piano students of Sandy Sheets and Kathleen Christensen, both of Omak, will entertain between 10 a.m. and noon.
