OMAK – The Friendly OK Car Club flea market, swap meet and car show will be this weekend in East Side Park.

The swap meet and flea market run all three days, with the car show set for Saturday, May 11. Valve cover races will be at noon Saturday.

Organizers said the swap meet will include outdoor vendors, food and cars for sale.

Nineteen show care classes are planned; a fee will be charged to show a car. The fee includes one ticket to the awards banquet, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the dance arbor at the east end of the park.

Entries will be taken on site the morning of May 11.

Classes include:

-Stock or nearly so – 1931 and older, 1932-1948, 1949-1954, 1955-1964, 1965-1990, original unrestored (any vehicle), four-door or station wagon, sport-compact.

-Modified or street rod (car or truck) – 1948 and older, 1949-1990, unfinished or work in progress (any vehicle), special interest (motorcycles, boats, etc.), trucks, factory muscle car (original or restored, 1999 and older), rat rod, foreign, youth 18 and under, factory muscle car (original or restored, 2000 and newer).

Organizers said vehicles must be at least 25 years old, except for those in special interest, youth and factory muscle car 2000 and newer categories.

Hard luck, long distance and people’s choice trophies will be awarded, as will a trophy for the visiting car club with the best participation.