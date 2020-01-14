TONASKET – A concert to raise money for an ecology scholarship is planned for Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.
The concert runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Okanogan County Citizens’ Climate Lobby has joined with other local organizations and individuals who have a stake in promoting healthy environmental practices to offer a county-wide scholarship to high school students who have demonstrated outstanding participation in ecology studies and projects.
The new Okanogan County ecology scholarship will be awarded to at least four students each year.
Performers include Karen and Gil, Steve Kinzie, Waterfall, Hippies on Vacation, Angela Cross, Space and What 4.
Winners of a student poetry and songwriting contest will present their creations. Awards will be presented.
Dinner will be available for a fee.
The event, aimed at all ages, will include free refreshments, door prizes and a silent auction. Costumes are encouraged.
A wide variety of artwork, useful articles and services will be for sale during the silent auction.
Okanogan High School student Edwin Tixta drew artwork for the event’s poster.
