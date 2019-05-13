WENATCHEE – Senior citizens who meet certain income standards and receive vouchers for free produce purchased at area farmers markets.

All vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, said Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington.

Participants must attest they are at least age 60, have income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level and are state residents. American Indians and Alaska natives are eligible at age 55.

Those who qualify can receive a packet of vouchers worth $40 to purchase fresh fruit, vegetables and honey at participating farmers markets and farm stores in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Lincoln and Okanogan Counties.

Voucher distribution events will be:

-June 4 - 10:30-11:30 a.m., Grand Coulee Dam Senior Center, 203 Main St.; 12:30-1 p.m., Coulee City Senior Center, 520 W. Douglas St.

-June 18 – 9:30-11 a.m., Omak Senior Center, 214 N. Juniper St.; 12:30-1 p.m., Brewster Senior Center, 109 S. Bridge St.

-June 24 – 11-11:30 a.m., Tonasket Senior Center, 22 W. Fifth St.

-June 27 – 11:30 a.m. to noon, Oroville Senior Center, 1521 Golden St.

Those seeking a voucher should bring a state photo driver’s license or photo identification card so officials can verify age.