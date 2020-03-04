OKANOGAN — Two Oroville girls have advanced to the semifinal round of the Washington State Nashville Country Star Competition.
Teahnna McAllister and Christina Herrick will be among 20-plus students from across the state competing at the March 14 competition at Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth St.
Admission will be charged for the show, which begins at 6 p.m.
Contestants who advanced competed in a quarterfinal round last weekend in Wenatchee.
“We have a handful of contestants who have had prior commitments with their school sports programs or pre-arranged college visits. For these contestants, they have already performed for us, or will perform for us at a later date before the semi-final,” organizers said noting the list of semifinalists will be updated later this week. “Their names are included, or will be included, on this semi-finalist list if selected to move forward after their performance. Their videos will be reviewed along with last night’s videos.”
More information is at wanashvillecountrystar.org.
About the program
The competition began in 2005 by former Okanogan resident Ed Lisenbey, who was inspired by the national television show “Nashville Star.”
Since the contest’s beginning - with competitors primarily from the Okanogan Valley- it has since grown into a statewide contest entering its 16th year.
In the first year of the competition, Lisenbey invited students from about 30 high schools within a two-hour radius of Okanogan. He put up the prize money himself, but said he got lucky when tickets to the show covered the cost.
The first-place finisher, Phil Fulbright of Wenatchee, won $500. Other top finishers also won cash, for $1,000 total.
Presently, this year’s winner will receive a check for $1,500, with prize money also being paid to the remaining finalists.
Over the years the program grew, and in 2009 Lisenbey opened entries to competitors statewide and changed the original name, “Okanogan Valley Nashville Star,” to its present title.
Contestants must perform a classic country song at the semifinal competition
“For our fan base there in the Okanogan County, they enjoy that kind of music,” he said. They are “looking forward to that.”
Contestants must perform a classic country song and 1950s or ‘60s rock or doo-wop song at the championship final April 4 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Judges include members of the organizing committee, plus guest judges at each site. They evaluate performers on musical ability and, to a lesser extent, stage presence.
Performances are videotaped so judges can evaluate each competitor in detail to help tabulate and differentiate between closely scored competitors.
Aside from the annual spring contest, Lisenbey said the group hosts several fundraising shows, including appearances at area fairs and civic group venues.
Local upcoming fundraising shows include June 13 at the third annual Brewster Cherries Jubilee; June 13 and Sept. 12 at Oroville American Legion, and Sept. 11 and 12 at Okanogan County Fair.
Lisenbey and others involved with the competition form a non-profit group, under the umbrella of the Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation, which handles the Nashville Country Star’s finances. Lisenbey said his core group makes the shows possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.