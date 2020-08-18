Acreage burned
-Okanogan County - 522,920 acres (Okanogan Complex, North Star, Tunk Block, Twisp River, other smaller fires)
-Ferry County - 76,392 Kettle Complex; plus additional in North Star Fire
Structures burned, Okanogan County
-Homes: 96
-Cabins: 95
-Detached garages/shops: 20
-Other outbuildings: 92 (includes equipment sheds, hay covers, storage sheds and others)
-Assessed value of structures: $11.1 million
Deaths: 3
Cattle killed: 3,850 (estimated), worth $7.7 million
Aerial attack
Over a 10-day period from Aug. 15-25, aircraft dropped 1,355,563 gallons of water and 142,378 gallons of retardant on the fires. Aircraft were grounded for a week during that time because an air inversion trapped smoke close to the ground.
