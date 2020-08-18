OLYMPIA – Daniel Lyon, a firefighter who was burned extensively in the 2015 Twisp River Fire, tried to get the law concerning recompense for injured first responders changed but in the end settled his personal injury lawsuit against the Okanogan County Electric Cooperative and Douglas County Public Utility District.’
The settlement came Jan. 22, 2020, a day before oral arguments were scheduled before the state Supreme Court.
Lyon’s lawsuit against the utilities was dismissed by Okanogan County Superior Court and in August 2019. He appealed the dismissal to the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 and then appealed to the Supreme Court.
He argued that the state’s professional rescue doctrine, which mostly bars claims such as his, violates the state Constitution.
Lyon was the only survivor among four firefighters whose truck plunged off Woods Canyon Road on Aug. 19, 2015, during the Twisp River Fire. He was burned over 70 percent of his body.
Fellow firefighters Richard “Rick” Wheeler, 31; Andrew Zajac, 26, and Thomas Nelson Zbyszewski, 20, died.
Attorneys from Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel, which represented Lyon, announced the $5 million settlement. The Supreme Court granted a motion to dismiss the case for review in the wake of the settlement.
“I am very grateful that my case calls attention to the plight of injured first responders,” Lyon said in a prepared statement at the time. “I am also grateful my case has reached a settlement so that I can now move on with my life knowing I will have the resources I need for the future.”
Neither utility offered comment on the settlement.
Along with seeking compensation from the two utilities, Lyon’s attorneys challenged the constitutionality of the professional rescue law on the grounds that it strips first responders of their legal rights when they are injured by negligence in the line of duty.
He was represented by Steve Bulzomi and James McCormick of Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel.
Lyon sued the two utilities, arguing that the fire was ignited when tree branches contacted an electrical line owned and maintained by the co-op. He argued the fire was preventable.
Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp dismissed the case Nov. 29, 2018, citing the professional rescuer doctrine as barring Lyon’s claims.
Under the doctrine, a firefighter who is injured in the line of duty generally is prevented from suing the person who created the hazard that necessitated the firefighter’s presence at the place where he or she was injured, according to court documents.
Lyon sought to strike down the doctrine as unconstitutional or establish a new exception to it.
According to his lawyers, key arguments to protect first responders included:
-The professional doctrine is unconstitutional under the state Constitution because it denies first responders the fundamental right to the trial by jury. There had never before been a constitutional challenge to the doctrine in Washington.
They said other people in dangerous jobs retain the right to hold negligent third parties accountable under the law, but professional rescuers cannot.
-The professional rescuer doctrine does not apply when a hazard is hidden, unknown and extra hazardous. That is especially true when an independent, intervening act causes the rescuer’s injury or when an intentional act causes the injury, the law firm said.
-The professional rescuer doctrine is based on a broad policy of assumption of risk. Nearly half the states in the nation have abandoned the professional rescuer doctrine because of its inherent unfairness to first responders, the attorneys argued.
-A person’s acceptance of a risk is not voluntary if that person is left with no reasonable alternative course of conduct to avoid the harm or to exercise or protect a right or privilege because of the defendant’s negligence, said the firm.
A report, issued Dec. 16, 2016, by the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources, said the fire was caused by a tree branch rubbing on an electrical wire.
Crews from the Forest Service, DNR and Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 all responded to the fire, which broke out while firefighters countywide already were battling the Okanogan Complex, Tunk Block and North Star fires. The Twisp River Fire was rolled into the Okanogan Complex administratively.
In a separate incident the same day as the Lyon crew’s entrapment, farther up the dead-end Woods Canyon Road, DNR firefighters Donald Smith and Reed Callis, and contractor Cutter Rains were trapped and rode out the flames in fire shelters. They sustained minor injuries.
Several homes were lost to the fire.
