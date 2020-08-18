TWISP - The 2015 Twisp River Fire, which killed three firefighters and injured four more, provided a scenario that placed individual firefighters in a position where they had to navigate multiple, conflicting firefighting goals, rules, leaders’ intentions and laws.
“The Twisp River accident was not an individual or system failure but the effect of complex conditions,” according to a report issued Dec. 16, 2016, by the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources.
Richard “Rick” Wheeler, 31, Andrew Zajac, 26, and Thomas Nelson Zbyszewski, 20, died Aug. 19, 2015, when their Forest Service engine left Woods Canyon Road west of Twisp and was overrun by flames.
Daniel Lyon, 25, Puyallup, was in the truck with the other three, but got out and scramble back to the road. He was severely burned, and spent several months at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
In a separate incident on the same day, farther up the dead-end road, state Department of Natural Resources firefighters Donald Smith and Reed Callis, and contractor Cutter Rains were trapped and rode out the flames in fire shelters. They sustained minor injuries, were treated and released.
The Forest Service-DNR report, made up of several sub-reports, outlined recommendations for firefighting lessons learned from the Twisp River Fire.
“This tragedy still hangs heavy in our hearts as we emerge from another long wildfire season,” said then-Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell. “The learning review report we are releasing … not only pinpoints factors which led to this incident, but also identifies opportunities to learn from it to help prevent similar incidents in the future.”
“Out of our effort to understand the tragedy of Twisp, we must draw wisdom for the future,” said then-state Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark. “This joint report helps us move forward.”
Crews from the Forest Service, DNR and Okanogan County Fire District No. 6 all responded to the fire, which broke out while firefighters countywide already were battling the Okanogan Complex, Tunk Block and North Star fires. The Twisp River Fire was rolled into the Okanogan Complex administratively.
The Twisp fire later was attributed to a tree branch rubbing on an electrical wire.
Investigators said the Twisp River Learning Review report was the first-ever interagency coordinated response protocol and learning review, and reflected the fact that multiple agencies were involved.
“All three of these partners operate in the wildland fire environment under different mission goals and mandates,” the report said. “The interagency nature of this fire allowed for a deeper understanding of the situational complexity inherent in joint operations.
Instead of focusing on individuals as a way to recognize and control error, investigators “made a concerted effort to help the community at Twisp River understand the value placed on learning from the event through the learning review process,” the report said. “The result of this hard work was that most of the community of fire responders opened up to the team and provided information willingly.”
A similar strategy was used last year during investigation of the Spring Coulee Fire, which led to the death of Okanogan firefighter Christian Johnson.
The Twisp River Fire initially demanded full suppression response, but the presence of structures led fire responders away from their initial strategy of anchor, flank and pinch, and containment was thwarted by a wind shift, the report said.
“This all took place in an environment that requires people to determine what is safe while simultaneously trying to protect values at risk,” the report said. “This presents fire responders with a growing challenge. Structure protection further complicates any assessment of what is safe enough or aggressive enough.”
Several homes were lost to the fire.
In the wake of the Twisp River Fire, the report said it “seems prudent” to take a step back and reflect on the way firefighters approach a fire.
Looking at the big picture, comparing information and helping people learn how and when to disengage all factor in.
“This suggests the need for us to include an additional position on our emerging incidents - an individual who is trained and empowered to support the (incident commander) on ‘big picture’ and important safety considerations,” the report said. “There is also an opportunity to evaluate how leadership can create an environment where employees can be successful.”
Leadership needs to build a “safety margin” into operations before any engagement or commitment of resources, the team said.
Depth of personnel qualifications and improved pre-season training could help. The captain of the burned-over engine was called away to provide supervisory expertise elsewhere on the fire. That left the next-most experienced firefighter as the engine driver as the crew tried to outrun flames. The driver had taken classroom courses and was in the process of completing a supplemental driving requirement.
Lyon later told investigators the basic fire training he received as a first-year firefighter was inadequate.
A lack of vehicle egress training also came to light.
Another factor was making sense of complex weather data.
“In order to understand weather and fire behavior interactions on emerging fires, we are asking fire responders to interpret raw data, which they are not trained to do,” the report said.
During the Twisp River Fire, routine response and a desire on firefighters’ part to perform were heightened by the desire to save structures.
The fire review showed that none of the control lines responders dug at the fire actually held.
“In hindsight, we can now say that they exposed themselves to extreme risk completing a task that had no effect,” the report said. “Can we assess fires in a way that allows us to identify high-risk/low probability of success situations before we decide how to commit resources?
Current research and other high-risk operations - structure fire, aviation and the military - studied by the team indicate the answer probably was yes.
Localized weather-fire information and updated mobile technology also could have helped.
The report also acknowledged the value of fire-resilient landscapes and communities.
“The current system relies largely on aggressive fire suppression, yet the more we suppress, the more we have to suppress, the report said. “The negative re-enforcement loop of fire suppression requiring in turn more fire suppression has contributed to an increasingly complex and hazardous environment and represents a transfer of risk into the future.”
Fire responders are exposed to extremely dangerous situations and as they pursue multiple objectives, there is increased exposure to hazards.
“Twisp River is one example of how these increased risks resulted in fatalities,” the report said. “Unless we improve the way we fight fire, the lethality demonstrated here may continue to increase in probability.”
The Forest Service and DNR developed a safety action plan based on the report that lays out short-term actions for continued improvement in our firefighting operations.
