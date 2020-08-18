OKANOGAN – Five years after the 2015 wildfires raced across Okanogan and Ferry counties, recovery and rebuilding remain a part of life and now are complicated by COVID-19 concerns.
While the fires still raged, local residents began relief and recovery efforts. The Carlton Complex Long-Term Recovery Group, started during the 2014 Carlton Complex fire, stepped up as an umbrella group for recovery organizations throughout the region and renamed itself the Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery Group.
The group still exists, but now is helping with COVID-19 issues.
Recovery organizations, serving smaller areas such as Okanogan, the Methow Valley, Tonasket and the Colville Indian Reservation, formed after the fires to help residents with housing, livestock, timber and other needs. The Okanogan Conservation District again stepped up to help people with land recovery, flood prevention, fire resistance planning and other concerns.
Gov. Jay Inslee requested public and private assistance funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency but, as with the Carlton blaze a year earlier, public funding was approved but private funding was not. That left the burden of paying for recovery with the victims, local communities and, to some extent, state and tribal government and non-governmental organizations.
Some of that aid took years go show up in local coffers.
For example, Okanogan County Public Utility District received $526,000 in final FEMA reimbursements for Carlton Complex damage in late May 2019 and a final $624,000 payment from FEMA for Okanogan Complex damage in April 2020.
After the 2015 fires, Okanogan County commissioners called residents together in that fall for a post-fire meeting to gather comments on the fire fight, damage, what went right and what went wrong.
As happened during the Carlton blaze, residents largely praised local firefighters’ response but often pointed to shortcomings with state and federal response. An emergency notification system, instituted after the Carlton fire, was both praised and criticized.
Commissioners conceded there were still holes in the system and lamented that one horrific fire was followed by another.
“Last year we thought we’d never have to do this again, but we got hit again,” said then-Commissioner Sheilah Kennedy. “I don’t know how many more times we can take these hits.”
Local legislators pushed bills to help with fire prevention and response, including a bill sponsored by then-Rep. Brad Hawkins, R-12th District, to help schools get help in the aftermath of disasters. The bill was spawned by the Pateros School District’s experiences in the wake of damage caused by the Carlton blaze.
Wauconda Republican Rep. Joel Kretz, 7th District, called on a Snohomish County Democrat, Hans Dunshee, to help with a bill that provided funding to the state Department of Natural Resources to address forest resiliency through fire prevention, response and smoke monitoring.
“I took him to the Sinlahekin,” where thinning was done to clear the forest of undergrowth, Kretz said after Dunshee’s visit. In untreated areas, the Okanogan Complex fire raged to the treetops, but in thinned areas it dropped to the ground.
That convinced Dunshee of the value of preventive measures, Kretz said.
Additional fire legislation came and now, especially with COVID-19 concerns, the state Department of Natural Resources is quicker to put crews and air resources on wildfires before they become megafires.
Washington’s congressional delegation also responded, with U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, bringing in a Pennsylvania colleague for a fact-finding meeting in late March 2016, and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., convening a meeting of first responders in early May 2016 to gather information on how the federal government can respond better.
Both have since sponsored legislation aimed at forest health and providing additional tools for firefighters.
Land scarred by the Carlton Complex and the 2015 fires also was susceptible to flooding and landslides. Roads in the Methow Valley, Loup Loup, Lime Belt and Colville Indian Reservation were damaged or washed out when heavy rains hit.
The state Department of Transportation has pumped more than $4.73 million in state and federal emergency funds into the county to rebuild state roads – primarily Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass and Highway 153 – damaged by flooding and slides in the aftermath of fires.
The county and Colville Confederated Tribes also have spent money on repairing the fire- and flood-damaged roads.
Communications among emergency agencies was an issue during both fire years, as Okanogan County’s mountainous terrain and vast expanses joined with aging equipment and various radio frequencies to hinder the ability of agencies to talk to each other.
Okanogan and Ferry counties’ emergency dispatch centers received state funding in 2015 to link them together in case one can’t function. State funding totaled $2.25 million.
In fall 2019, Okanogan County residents approved a 0.2 percent sales tax increase aimed at addressing aging and obsolete equipment. An advisory committee was formed to help county officials decide how to address the problem.
Many of the county’s communications relay sites – used by police, fire, emergency medical services and other agencies – rely on equipment that is no longer supported by its manufacturer, said Chief Communications Deputy Mike Worden in the lead-up to the vote. That means the equipment no longer is being made, so replacement parts aren’t available.
“The failures will come” if the equipment is not replaced, he said.
In the central part of the county, there are two talk channels for all users and limited range for those signals.
“There’s a problem with the law enforcement channel if more than two try to talk,” he said.
Officers on mobile units often can’t hear each other, so if someone calls for help, another officer might not hear, he said.
A four-channel, simulcast system is proposed. That would mean all units could hear each other and messages wouldn’t have to be relayed through the dispatch center, he said.
County officials estimate a cost of around $5 million to build the new system. Money generated by the sales tax increase would cover the cost of the system, with payments spread out over several years, plus allow the county to set aside money for eventual replacement of the new equipment.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said earlier that the aging, single-channel communications system has not seen significant upgrading since the early 1970s.
“Additionally, recent natural disaster events such as the Carlton and Okanogan complex fires have shown the system lacks enough capacity for multiple agencies to use the system simultaneously, creating an increased risk for first responders, and the residents and visitors of Okanogan County,” he said.
Although fires in 2014 and 2015 were record-setting - more than 778,000 acres burned in Okanogan County alone - in the past 15 years nearly 50 percent of the county’s acreage has burned, with some areas getting hit more than once.
