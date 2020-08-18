OKANOGAN - Wildfires blackened slightly more than a million acres of land in Washington state during 2015; more than half that record acreage burned in Okanogan County during August and September.
Simultaneously, more than 70,000 acres of land were afire in neighboring Ferry County.
The blazes knew no boundaries. They raced through timber and across rangeland, pastures, crops and sagebrush-covered shrub steppe. They leveled homes, barns, outbuildings, fences, and damaged electrical, fiber optics and telephone lines.
They destroyed farm machinery and cars, and killed wildlife and livestock, including an estimated 3,850 head of cattle worth $7.7 million. They burned across federal, tribal, state and private lands.
Assessed value of structures lost to the 2015 Okanogan County fires was $11.1 million. The Okanogan County Assessor’s Office counted 96 destroyed homes, 95 cabins, 20 detached garages/shops and 92 various other outbuildings including equipment sheds, hay covers, storage sheds and other structures.
Lightning ignited most of the 2015 fires, although a handful were human-caused.
Okanogan County - the largest county, geographically, in the state - was still reeling from the 2014 Carlton Complex fire, which blackened 256,108 acres and also destroyed homes, farms, timber, rangeland, livestock and wildlife. That blaze eclipsed the state’s previous largest fire, the Yacolt Burn of 1902.
The subsequent 2014-15 winter was dry and warm, leaving most of the state under a drought declaration. Normally arid Okanogan County was left even drier - a tinderbox waiting to flash into an inferno.
By mid-August, eastern Washington residents already were tired of fire, with large blazes already blackening tens of thousands of acres.
An Aug. 13 plane crash and fires in northern Okanogan County sent crews scurrying to douse the flames of what became the Nine Mile Fire. Two people died in the crash. The same day, the human-caused North Star Fire began north of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation, which straddles Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Early Aug. 14, the Chelan Complex erupted in and around Chelan, just south of Okanogan County. That lightning-caused blaze burned homes and businesses, spread northward into the southern tip of Okanogan County and jumped the Columbia River in two spots to destroy more homes and rangeland in Douglas County.
Additional fires already were burning in Ferry County - notably the lightning-caused Stickpin Fire that started Aug. 11 - and southern Okanogan County.
Fire crews were exhausted.
Then, the night of Friday, Aug. 14, lighting struck. And struck. And struck again and again - 1,007 strikes were counted statewide.
Fires ignited in the Lime Belt, Blue Lake, Schalow Mountain and Silver Hill areas, all near Conconully; the Chewiliken Valley/Tunk Creek area northwest of Riverside, and Beaver Lake west of Okanogan. They smoldered at first, then took off as the weekend progressed.
Throughout the week, the fires raged. Firefighters quickly called for reinforcements through state mobilization, where crews respond from all across Washington, and national interagency fire management.
Hundreds of people evacuated from Tonasket and rural Nespelem to Conconully, Riverside, Tunk Valley, rural Omak and Okanogan, Twisp, Winthrop and the lower Methow Valley. Thousands more in both Okanogan and Ferry counties were poised to leave.
Despite firefighters’ around-the-clock efforts, buildings were lost. Ash and burning debris rained down. An air inversion trapped smoke at ground level.
Then, as if three mammoth fires weren’t enough of a blow, the Twisp River Fire, caused by a tree branch rubbing on an electrical wire, erupted Aug. 19 west of Twisp.
Three U.S. Forest Service firefighters died and one was injured when their truck plunged off a dirt road in the early hours of that blaze. In a separate incident, two state Department of Natural Resources firefighters and a DNR contractor were injured.
Most of the fire activity in Ferry County was in forested land, although Republic residents prepared to leave in case the wind shifted. The Stickpin, Roy Road and Graves Mountain fires - collectively known as the Kettle Complex - circled town, with the North Star Fire advancing from the south.
By the end of August, both counties’ fires burned mostly in timbered land. They remained active well into September, but fire officials didn’t consider them out until the snow began to fly later in the fall.
In early October, Gov. Jay Inslee requested a federal disaster declaration and relief funds to help with the recovery process for eight major fires and multiple smaller fires in a dozen eastern Washington counties and four Indian reservations.
He lumped all the Okanogan County fires together under the Okanogan Complex moniker and called the combined 522,920 acres “the largest wildfire in state history.”
Federal disaster relief came for publicly owned losses but, as with the Carlton Complex the previous year, individuals and businesses were left without assistance.
Nine Mile
Location: Between Oroville and Chesaw
Started: Aug. 13
Cause: Undetermined
Description: A plane crash that killed two people touched off a fire; several other fires were reported along Chesaw Road about the same time.
The fire burned more than 4,700 acres and destroyed several buildings. It burned into Canada and became part of the Okanogan Complex, although it was separated from the bulk of the fire area by more than 20 miles.
Chelan Complex, including Reach Fire
Location: In and near Chelan, extending northward into Okanogan County in the Antoine Creek area and east and northward into Douglas County
Started: Aug. 14
Cause: Lightning
Description: The fire burned a number of homes and businesses in and near Chelan and the McNeil Canyon area of Douglas County.
It burned northward along the Columbia River on the Douglas County side and on the bench above; residents of Mansfield, Bridgeport and Pateros were put on evacuation alert. On the Chelan County side, the fire burned into Okanogan County.
North Star
Location: Colville Indian Reservation
Started: Aug. 13
Cause: Human
Description: The blaze began north of Nespelem and expanded in all directions. Its final footprint extended eastward into Ferry County, westward almost to Disautel Pass, northward almost to Republic and southward to Highway 155.
The blaze came close to joining with the Tunk Block Fire east of Omak. It burned thousands of acres of tribally owned timber.
Tunk Block
Location: Mainly east of Omak
Started: Aug. 14
Cause: Lightning
Description: Fire began in the Chewiliken Valley/Tunk Creek area east of Riverside. It burned northward almost to Tonasket, eastward several miles and nearly joined with the North Star Fire, southward to Omak Lake and the hills east of the lake and westward to the Omak-Riverside Eastside Road area, Haley Creek and Riverside, where it jumped Highway 97 and raced westward onto the flats north of Omak.
According to official sources, it did not join with the Lime Belt portion of the Okanogan Complex but on-the-ground observers say there’s little or no distinction between the two. Many people evacuated; a number of homes were destroyed.
In the Tunk Valley, numerous homes were destroyed, along with rangeland and timber.
Flames from the Tunk Block Fire ripped through Haley Creek, leveling several homes, and also burned toward Disautel, past Paschal Sherman Indian School (which was not damaged) and to the north shore of Omak Creek. Some of the area had burned just a few years earlier.
The area southeast of Tonasket was threatened as the Tunk Block Fire burned northward to Highway 20 just a couple miles outside town.
Okanogan Complex
Location: North and west of Omak; west and south of Okanogan
Started: Aug. 14
Cause: Lightning
Description: Fires, which later joined, stretched from the Pine Creek area southwest of Tonasket into the Sinlahekin, the area around Conconully, the Lime Belt, Happy Hill-Salmon Creek, flats north of Omak and southward to just outside Okanogan, Spring Coulee, Pleasant Valley, Buzzard Lake, Rock Creek and Loup Loup Creek areas.
Crews were able to hold the blaze’s south flank along Highway 20, although the fire did spot across the highway in the Pleasant Valley area. Hundreds were evacuated. Dozens of homes were destroyed.
A portion of the fire burned into the Fish Lake-Sinlahekin area and then westward along Pine Creek Road.
Fires ignited in the Schalow Mountain, Silver Hill, Lime Belt and Blue Lake areas, all near Conconully. Conconully, the Lime Belt and the surrounding areas were evacuated. Fire roared across the Conconully Highway at Scotch Creek and burned across Happy Hill and into the Salmon Creek drainage.
The Okanogan Complex assaulted the Omak-Okanogan area on numerous fronts as the Tunk Block Fire jumped Highway 97 and burned onto the flats, the Lime Belt Fire burned southward and the Beaver Lake Fire swept toward Okanogan from the southeast. In the end, an area east of the two towns and north of Omak was blackened.
The Beaver Lake Fire wreaked havoc with the Pleasant Valley-Buzzard Lake-Spring Coulee, destroying a number of homes, timber and rangeland. Some of the area also was burned in the 1979 Salmon Creek Fire, the 2009 Oden Road Fire and the 2014 Carlton Compex fire.
Twisp River
Location: West of Twisp and Winthrop
Started: Aug. 19
Cause: Electrical
Description: The fire, caused by a branch rubbing against an electrical wire, erupted on a hillside north of Twisp River Road, leveling several homes before it raced northward through Elbow Coulee toward Winthrop. The fire, which forced evacuations, then burned westward into heavy timber.
Three firefighters were killed and one was injured when their truck went off a dirt road and was engulfed in flames; three others were injured in a separate incident. The fire was managed as part of the Okanogan Complex.
South Methow Valley
Location: MacFarland, Gold and Antoine creeks; Black Canyon
Started: Various dates
Cause: Lightning
Description: The fires, managed as part of the Chelan Complex, threatened homes, forced evacuations and burned for weeks. Black Canyon and South Fork Gold Creek, both of which are also in the Carlton Complex fire area, later experienced flash flooding.
